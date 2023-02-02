LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas will be hosting several job fairs for open positions including lifeguards, summer camp workers, and Safekey site leaders.

The city will offer many camp opportunities for children at different locations throughout the summer months. The hiring fair for summer camp workers will take place over two Saturdays, Feb. 11 and March 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair will be held at 833 Las Vegas Boulevard North at the city’s Human Resources offices.

Aquatic hiring fairs will be held at the Municipal Pool at 431 E. Bonanza Road. The city will be hiring pool staff for all six pools, including lifeguards, water safety instructors, pool managers, cashiers and laborers. The two fairs will be held on Sat. April 22 and Sat. May 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The city will be offering up to an $800 bonus based on the number of hours worked. Additionally, pay rates for these positions have increased and employees will be compensated for the required certifications. The city did not specify the pay increases

Two Safekey hiring events will also be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 20 and 21. Safekey is a before and after school program that is offered at 63 elementary schools within the city for students attending kindergarten through fifth grade. The hiring events will be held at 833 Las Vegas Boulevard North.

Preregistration is not required for any of these hiring events but is recommended. Those looking to register and apply can do so on this website.