City of Las Vegas honors longtime reporter Tom Hawley with ceremonial street naming

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The city of Las Vegas was joined by Tom Hawley’s family Saturday to dedicate a portion of a street in memory of longtime traffic reporter Tom Hawley Saturday.

Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman and Councilman Cedric Crear dedicated a portion of Formaster Lane and Bruce Street near Rancho High School where Hawley attended school.

A member of the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame and an Emmy Award-winning journalist, Hawley reported in Las Vegas for more than three decades. A graduate of UNLV, Hawley most recently brought Las Vegans news coverage from above in a helicopter for KSNV-TV Channel 3. pic.twitter.com/zvb2CCIZ2P — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 23, 2021

The ceremonial street signs that read Tom Hawley Way, was placed above the official street signs at Foremaster Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The city has used ceremonial street designations to honor those who have made positive impacts on the Las Vegas communitY, so it will not constitute an official name change of Foremaster Lane, but honor Hawley’s legacy.

Hawley, a longtime journalist who recently passed away after a fight with cancer.

