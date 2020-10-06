City of Las Vegas holding several Halloween events for kids

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The days leading up to Halloween and beyond will be filled with free activities for children and fun seekers of all ages. The city of Las Vegas is putting on several events at local parks.

MOVIE IN THE PARK (Ward 2) — Friday, Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m. The movie “Maleficent” starts at dusk at Bruce Trent Park, 8851 Vegas Drive. It’s free and open to the public. There will be childrens’ activities and food trucks with refreshments for sale. It’s lawn seating so bring blankets or low chairs. See the flier.

MOVIE IN THE PARK (Ward 4) — Friday, Oct. 16, 6 p.m. The movie “Hocus Pocus” will be shown at Trigono Hills park on 3805 Cliff Shadows Parkway at West Gilmore. It’s free and open to the public. The movie begins at dusk. It’s lawn seating so bring blankets or low chairs. For more information, you can call (702) 229-2524. See the flier.

HALLOWEEN AT THE Y FAMILY EVENT — Friday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m. There will be drive-through trick-or-treating in the parking lot at the Durango Hills Community Center/YMCA parking lot at 3521 N. Durango Drive. Dress up in costumes. Free candy while supplies last. For more information, call (702) 229-4906. See the flier.

CREATURE FEATURE (Ward 1) — Thursday, Oct. 29, 6 to 8 p.m. Bring the family to enjoy the movie “Coco” at Mirabelli Park at 6200 Elton Avenue. It’s free an open to the public. There will be lawn seating so blankets or low chairs are suggested. You can call (702) 229-2299 for more information.

DRIVE-THROUGH HALLOWEEN (Ward 3) — Saturday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to noon. Bring the family for a drive-through trunk or treat at Baker Park at 1020 E. St. Louis Avenue. Enter the park on St. Louis Avenue; watch for signs at the park. It’s free and open to the public.

HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR (Ward 6) — Saturday, Oct. 31, 5 to 7 p.m. at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs. There will be a Spooktacular celebration at the back section of the park which is located at 9200 Tules Springs Road. Just follow the pumpkins and spooky music. There will be Halloween decor and treats. For more information, call (702) 2295463. See the flier.