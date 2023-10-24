LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas is hiring lifeguards and water safety instructors now and for the Spring and Summer 2024 seasons.

The positions are hourly, part-time positions, limited to 19 hours a week and 1,040 hours or less per fiscal year. Starting pay for lifeguards is $15 an hour and $16 an hour for water safety instructors. Applicants must be at least 16 years old.

Current shifts are Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Municipal Pool and Pavilion Center Pool. Lifeguards for Baker Pool will be needed mid-February through mid-May for high school swim season.

For applicants needing training, certification classes are available at no cost. The course price of $160 will be waived for those who complete the course, pass the swim test, and commit to the job.

For more details and registration, call 702-229-6309 or visit the City of Las Vegas website.

More information and job applications are on the City’s Human Resources page.