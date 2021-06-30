City of Las Vegas demonstrates damage illegal fireworks can cause

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Fourth of July is one of the busiest times for fire departments across the valley. They respond to more than 1,000 calls in one night, from injuries to fires.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue blew up watermelons during a demonstration Wednesday, showing the damage illegal fireworks can cause.

The only legal fireworks in Clark County are labeled “safe and sane.” Even those can cause injuries, though, and are not allowed in city parks.

Firefighters recommend:

Lighting fireworks on a flat surface

Staying away from dry vegetation

Using a shovel to pick up fireworks when you are done

Letting fireworks soak in a bucket of water for hours

But the best advice? Leave it to the professionals!

Fireworks used in a safety demonstration on Wednesday. (Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman speaks at a fireworks safety demonstration on Wednesday. (Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

A fireworks safety demonstration on Wednesday. (Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman attends a fireworks safety demonstration on Wednesday. (Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman attends a fireworks safety demonstration on Wednesday. (Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

A fireworks safety demonstration on Wednesday. (Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

A fireworks safety demonstration on Wednesday. (Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

A fireworks safety demonstration on Wednesday. (Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

A fireworks safety demonstration on Wednesday. (Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

A fireworks safety demonstration on Wednesday. (Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

A fireworks safety demonstration on Wednesday. (Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

“One of the things about illegal fireworks, some of the composition in them have actual chemicals and clay that can ruin your neighbor’s pools. It can start fires; this is shrapnel that comes out of aerial devices,” explained Scott Thompson, fire inspector for the City of Las Vegas. He demonstrated, “… These will come down. They’ll be over 200 degrees. It just depends on how much and what it is.”

Mayor Carolyn Goodman stopped by to help with the demonstration.

“I was having the best time blowing up a watermelon. I think what’s happened is I’ve learned, ‘Wow, is that a powerful, powerful tool,” she shared. “…We just want everybody to be cautious, take care of themselves, their pets, everyone, but use good sense.”

If you’re caught with illegal fireworks, the fine starts at $250.

Remember that pets are more sensitive to loud noises, flashing lights and scents. Animal Control says that every year, a high number of pets always go missing on Independence Day.