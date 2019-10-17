City of Las Vegas: Defendants in misdemeanor domestic violence cases don’t have to give up guns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas will not require defendants in misdemeanor domestic violence cases to give up their guns according to a new ordinance approved 6-1 by the city council. The decision comes after the Supreme Court ruled those defendants have a right to a jury trial.

The cities of Henderson and North Las Vegas are considering similar ordinances. The City of Las Vegas prosecutors had already turned to charge domestic violence defendants with simple battery, so they didn’t trigger the trial.

The City Court says they aren’t equipped to handle a jury case. Domestic violence advocates have criticized the move, saying that many of the domestic violence cases and even domestic violence murders happen within city limits.