City of Las Vegas considers smoking ban in public parks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas City Council could take the first steps toward banning smoking at all public parks. Council members will debate the issue Wednesday morning.

Currently, smoking is allowed in public parks as long as you are 50 feet from bleachers, playground areas, or sports fields. But a new proposal would ban smoking – or using e-cigarettes – virtually anywhere in a park.

Ward 1 Councilman Brian Knudsen is pushing the ban. He’s also a member of the Southern Nevada Health District Board of Health and has said he hopes the ban would promote healthier behavior.

North Las Vegas unanimously passed a similar ban in May.

Supporters of the ban say children should be free to play in the park without possibly being exposed to second-hand smoke. They also point out that a lot of time is spent picking up cigarette butts from parks.

The ordinance will be introduced for the first time at Wendesday morning’s city council meeting. A final vote isn’t expected for a few weeks.