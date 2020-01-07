City of Las Vegas confirms computer network was compromised

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas’ IT Department is currently assessing a cyber attack to the city’s computer network.

8 News Now reached out to city officials to inquire about the extent of the breach. David Riggleman, the communications director for the city, did confirm that the hack happened on Tuesday, and said the city reacted quickly to protect their data systems.

It is unknown what exact information, if any, was compromised by the cyber attack. In a statement, the City wrote:

“The city of Las Vegas experienced a cyber compromise at 4:30 a.m. PST Tuesday. The city’s Information Technologies Department is assessing the extent of the compromise. When aware of the attempt, the city immediately took steps to protect its data systems. People interfacing with the city may experience brief interruptions of service, but so far those interruptions have been minimal. The city will have a clearer picture of the extent of the compromise over the next 24 hours.” — David Riggleman, City of Las Vegas Communications Director

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.