LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas and Clark County will both be holding remembrance ceremonies this Sunday for the victims of the 1 October shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 1, 2017.

At 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, Clark County and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will co-host a 1 October Sunrise Remembrance ceremony at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas.

A moment of silence will be held for those lost during the shooting. Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill, Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson, and Steve Gomez, the father of one of the victims, will all give remarks.

The event will feature live music from Pat Dalton, a country music singer who survived the 1 October shooting. Dalton will be performing his song “Forever Family” as well as “Amazing Grace.”

Academy Singers from the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts will perform the National Anthem.

At 10:05 p.m., the city will host a remembrance ceremony at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden, located at 1015 South Casino Center Boulevard. The ceremony will include the reading of the names of the 58 victims.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman and city of Las Vegas Communications Director David Riggleman will read the names. A bell will toll and a candle will be lit in remembrance for each victim.