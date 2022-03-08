LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas awarded funds totaling more than $500,000 through two grants to non-profit CORE to help the organization build an infrastructure offering long-term support for under-resourced students and their families.

CORE is a long-term, out-of-school program with a mission to ensure that historically underserved students and families can achieve economic mobility.

The awarded funds align with the organization’s goal to secure a combination of public and private funding, and help ensure that CORE is on track to meet its goal of serving at five school sites in Southern Nevada by 2025.

The funds include $68,000 from a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and $440,000 from the American Rescue Plan.

The CDBG is focused on funding new or expanded projects, as well as innovative programs that will improve the quality of life for low- and moderate-income Las Vegas residents. The American Rescue Plan funds are designed to support causes, issues, and groups who have been most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CORE, powered by The Rogers Foundation, stated that its program model improves both academic and social-emotional development of students while mitigating the potential economic and educational inequities faced by their families. The premise of the project is that under-resourced students can achieve a high level of success when provided with sufficient tools and opportunities.

“With unprecedented need brought on through the disruption and uncertainty of the pandemic, the demand to support and uplift both students and families has never been higher in our community,” said CORE Executive Director Lindsay Harper. “These funds are pivotal to our ability to reach more families in Southern Nevada.”