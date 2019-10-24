City of Las Vegas announces suspension of ICE agreement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following suit with Metro police, the City of Las Vegas has announced they are suspending their agreement with ICE and will not be detaining inmates on federal immigration holds. This comes after a court in California ruled that ICE detainers violate the 4th Amendment.

The 287(g) agreement with the ICE, allowed Metro officers to detain persons with immigration holds.

In a tweet, the city also raised the point that the city jail is for misdemeanors only.

Our City Attorney has determined that we will also suspend our 287(g) agreement with ICE and will not detain inmates on federal immigration holds due to a California court ruling.

The court ruling is likely to be challenged in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, and Metro police has announced they will be awaiting further direction from the appeals court. It is unsure how the city would act if the ruling were to be overturned.