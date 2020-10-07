City of Las Vegas announces Jorge Cervantes as new city manager

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jorge Cervantes will serve as the next Las Vegas City Manager, replacing retiring City Manager Scott Adams.

The announcement was made during Wednesday’s city council meeting. He will start his new role on November 15.

Cervantes has been with the city for 22 years and currently serves as the Chief Operations and Development Officer.

On Sept. 2, Cervantes was selected by the Las Vegas City Council from a pool of four internal candidates, including Chief Public Safety Services Officer Tim Hacker, Chief Community Services Officer Lisa Morris-Hibbler and Executive Director of Community Development Tom Perrigo.

