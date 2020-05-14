City of Las Vegas allows safe sidewalk dining and shopping in downtown area

1  of  2
Local News

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Effective immediately, the city of Las Vegas will allow downtown restaurants and retail establishments, which are operating under Phases 1 and 2 of the governor’s orders, to provide outdoor dining and sidewalk shopping in the downtown area, but this is all on a temporary basis. 

Each business must follow the state of Nevada social distancing recommendations for tables, chairs, and other furniture. Businesses must also maintain a minimum of six feet from a “pedestrian path” at all times. 

And retail businesses and restaurants will be allowed to operate on the public sidewalk area, during their regular operating hours only.

To view the map of the sidewalk retail and dining boundaries, go here.

For additional questions, please contact the city’s call center at 702-229-CARE.

