City of Las Vegas allows parking tickets to be paid with school supply donations in June

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas residents who receive parking tickets during the month of June will have the option to pay their fine with school supply donations.

Las Vegas City Council says the program will only apply to tickets issued between June 1 and 30, 2020.

The school supplies must be new and unwrapped of equal or greater value to their fine and dropped off at the Parking Services Offices, located at 350 South City Parkway.

The donation must be made within 30 days of the ticket being cited, and a purchase receipt for the donation is required.

#lvcouncil unanimously voted in favor of allowing parking tickets issued between June 1 and 30, 2020, to be paid with donations of school supplies. Supplies will be donated to @ThePEFtoday. pic.twitter.com/vGPxfYwksO — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) May 6, 2020

The city says only non-public safety citations are eligible for this program.

The supplies collected by the city through the program will be donated to the Public Education Foundation.

In 2016, Las Vegas City Council adopted an ordinance authorizing the establishment of this occasional program allowing for charitable donations in lieu of payment for parking fines.

Some of the items being accepted include: