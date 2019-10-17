City of Las Vegas allows parking tickets to be paid with donations up until Nov. 16

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Got a parking ticket? The City of Las Vegas wants to give you a chance to get it off your hands, while helping people in need. From now until Nov. 16, the city is allowing parking tickets to be paid with food donations.

It’s called Food For Ticket Trade, and the items will be donated to Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, which is an organization that helps people in need during the holiday season.

It has to been done within 30 days of the ticket being issued, and it has to be for a non-public safety parking violation. That means things like parking in a handicap spot or blocking a fire lane are excluded.

Las Vegas also did a similar drive earlier this year for school supplies in exchange for parking tickets.