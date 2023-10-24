LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its 71st park.

The opening of Pumpkin Park will open in phases, beginning with Henderson’s first-ever community garden. Residents can reserve beds to grow their own produce in the community garden portion of the park. All beds are currently reserved. To stay up to date on availability, visit the City’s website.

Pumpkin Park (Courtesy of City of Henderson)

Phase two plans include opening the playground, splash pad, shaded picnic areas, and other traditional park amenities.

The opening is on Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. at 405 Drake St. and it will have pumpkins and commemorative cookies available for the first 200 people.

Visit the City’s website for more information about Pumpkin Park.