City of Henderson hosts virtual City Council meeting

HENDERSON, NEVADA (KLAS) — The City of Henderson is hosting the public City Council meeting today, April 21 at 10:15 a.m. The meeting will be held online due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

To join the live meeting, you can use the WebEx link. This will allow you to participate by providing real-time text messaging, which will be read into the record by a City staff member.

The meeting is also available in audio-only. You can listen to the teleconference by calling (415) 655-0001 and entering access code 287 861 373.

To submit a comment prior to and during the live meeting, please email CityClerk@cityofhenderson.com