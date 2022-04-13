LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson will be holding the Henderson Reads Book Festival for young audiences April 30 at the Water Street Plaza.

The event is free to attend and will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The festival will include an author showcase with live readings and discussions, book signings, and interactive activities including a “Where’s Waldo?” hunt and a live reading with the Vegas Knight Hawks.

Picture book, middle grade and young adult authors will be present at the event, including Aida Salazar, Alicia D. Williams, Bruce Hale, Christina Hammonds-Reed, Daria Peoples, Gail Galligan, Jennifer L. Holm, Ken Lamug, Kevin D. Janison, Matt de la Peña, Natasha Tarpley, and Reyna Grande.

For more information about activities and book signing schedules, visit this link.

Children under 16 attending the event must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Water Street Plaza is located at 240 S Water Street.