LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The City of Henderson swore in Michelle Romero as Mayor on Tuesday afternoon.

Prior to being elected mayor in June of 2022, Romero served on the Henderson City Council, where she represented Ward I.

Romero currently represents Henderson on the Board of Directors of the Southern Nevada Health District, she is also a member of the Clark County School District Oversight Panel for School Facilities, and the Council representative to the Henderson Planning Commission.

Henderson is the second largest city in Nevada.