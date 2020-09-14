City of Henderson sends verbal warning, compliance letter to organizers ahead of Trump rally

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Ahead of the “Great American Comeback” rally scheduled for 7 p.m. at Xtreme Manufacturing, the City of Henderson is issuing a letter of compliance and a verbal warning to the organizers of the event.
The city warns that the gathering is prohibited as it violates Governor Sisolak’s emergency directives.
Below is a statement 8 News Now received from a City of Henderson spokesperson:
The City of Henderson has issued a compliance letter and verbal warning to Xtreme Manufacturing that the event as planned would be in direct violation of the governor’s COVID-19 emergency directives. Specifically, gatherings of more than 50 people in a private or public setting is prohibited.
Large live events must be approved by the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, Division of Industrial Relations and at this time, the City has not been notified that this event has been approved.
If the governor’s directives are not followed, the City may assess a fine of up to $500 per violation as well as suspend or revoke the business license.City of Henderson Spokesperson