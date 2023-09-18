LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ahead of homecoming dances, the City of Henderson reminds parents and students about the dangers of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 100 times more potent than morphine, as highlighted in its “Risk it All with Fentanyl” awareness campaign.

According to recent data from the Southern Nevada Health District and the Nevada Electronic Death Registry System, from 2011 to 2022, there was a 620 percent increase in fentanyl-related overdose deaths among Clark County residents, many of which may have ingested fentanyl unknowingly when mixed into counterfeit pills or other drugs.

The City of Henderson launched the “Risk it All with Fentanyl” campaign in May and continues to raise awareness regarding the deadly consequences of fentanyl by directly targeting ages 13 to 18 on social media, YouTube and more.

“You can’t see it, can’t taste it, and one innocent mistake can kill you. Homecoming is a time for fun, football and friendship – please don’t let fentanyl ruin the party,” said Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero.

To view the City of Henderson’s “Risk it All with Fentanyl” awareness campaign, visit the campaign’s website.