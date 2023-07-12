HENDERSON (KLAS) — The Business Facilities Magazine announced the City of Henderson Economic Development Department as its inaugural 2023 Economic Development Organization Award winner.

The 2023 Economic Development Organization Award recognizes public and private organizations for growing their communities. Due to its innovative and strategic initiatives as well as its plan for identifying additional growth opportunities in target industries, the City of Henderson Economic Development Department received this award.

The City of Henderson’s Economic Development team took bold steps towards becoming a national leader over the last 15 years.

“We have an all-in-to-win approach to new economic and business opportunities here at the City of Henderson,” Jared Smith, Henderson’s Director of Economic Development and Tourism, said. “Receiving this award is a testament to our work in making bold and strategic investments that solidifies Henderson as a premier place to do business.”

Three businesses either expanded or relocated to Henderson in 2022. In 2023, the headquarters of a global leader in air compressors and vacuums relocated and brought more than 350 jobs as well as more than $2 million in capital investment, according to a release.

The City of Henderson nears the opening of an advanced manufacturing training facility in Eldorado Valley that is annexed over 8,000 acres.

For additional information about the City’s economic development efforts, visit their website.