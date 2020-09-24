City of Henderson presents 2020 sustainability report card, highlights goals met

HENDERSON (KLAS) — The City of Henderson released its ‘2020 Sustainability Report Card‘ highlighting the progress and successes that have been made toward meeting key industry metrics for natural and fiscal resource sustainability.

The report card is available at cityofhenderson.com.

“The City of Henderson has a long tradition of planning for the future, with an unwavering emphasis on achieving our vision of being recognized as America’s premier community,” said Mayor Debra March.

The City of Henderson 2020 Sustainability Report Card presents successes in the areas of energy efficiency, water conservation, development and building standards, recycling, green spaces, transportation and vehicle fleet.

“Henderson has historically integrated sustainability considerations into our day-to-day operations through our long-term efforts to continually improve the efficiency of government and implement responsible, cost-effective business practices. It is the way we do business and the support of our residents and business community has contributed to our success in natural and fiscal resource preservation,” added March.

Highlights from the report card include:

The City of Henderson reduced CO2 emissions from electric purchases by about 40% from 2005 to 2018, surpassing the goals outlined in the Paris Climate Agreement.

Since 2012, the Henderson community has converted about 5.7M square feet of grass to water-efficient landscaping, saving over 316 million gallons of water – enough to fill 479 Olympic-size swimming pools.

With the permanent adoption of the City’s water conservation regulations and enforcement practices, per capita, water use has decreased from 250 gallons per day in 2012 to 231 in 2019.

Henderson Shines community recycling events have collected more than 17,000 pounds of paint, oil, and aerosols for safe disposal and recycled more than 20,000 pounds of paper.

The City of Henderson currently recycles 67% of its municipal waste at city hall and about 30% across all municipal buildings.

Henderson has been recognized for the last 29 years as a Tree City, with more than 30,000 trees maintained across the community that absorb greenhouse gases, protect water resources and reduce the heat island effect caused by man-made surfaces

There are 180 miles of multiuse trails and about 800 miles of Henderson neighborhood streets are bike-friendly.

For more information on the City of Henderson’s sustainability programs and to download the 2020 Sustainability Report Card, visit cityofhenderson.com/sustainability.