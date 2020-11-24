City of Henderson offering discounted animal adoption fees in December

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — In an effort to place every adoptable animal into loving homes, the City of Henderson is offering discounted adoption fees throughout December.

From Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, City of Henderson Animal Care and Control is offering adoption fees at a 50% discount for adult pets.

Adult Cats: $40 (regularly $80)

Adult Dogs: $45 (regularly $90)

Rabbits: $17.50 (regularly $35)

Before heading to the shelter, the city suggests visiting City of Henderson Animal Care and Control website to view and read about the adoptable pets. Appointments are not necessary, but a pet must be selected for possible adoption before visiting the shelter.

The Henderson Animal Shelter, located at 300 E. Galleria Drive, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It is closed on holidays.

A Henderson PetSmart location, located at 286 W. Lake Mead Parkway, is participating in Home for the Holidays with cat adoptions during regular business hours.

Adoption costs include:

routine vaccines

spay or neuter surgery (if not already done)

microchip ID and registration

rabies tag or Henderson license (depending on residence)

Those with pets at home who wish to adopt must provide current rabies vaccination and spay/neuter paperwork to get licensed, according to the city of Henderson. If pets are already licensed with the city, this does not apply.

For additional information, call (702) 267-4970, or visit cityofhenderson.com.