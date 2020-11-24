City of Henderson offering discounted animal adoption fees in December

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — In an effort to place every adoptable animal into loving homes, the City of Henderson is offering discounted adoption fees throughout December.
From Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, City of Henderson Animal Care and Control is offering adoption fees at a 50% discount for adult pets.
- Adult Cats: $40 (regularly $80)
- Adult Dogs: $45 (regularly $90)
- Rabbits: $17.50 (regularly $35)
Before heading to the shelter, the city suggests visiting City of Henderson Animal Care and Control website to view and read about the adoptable pets. Appointments are not necessary, but a pet must be selected for possible adoption before visiting the shelter.
The Henderson Animal Shelter, located at 300 E. Galleria Drive, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It is closed on holidays.
A Henderson PetSmart location, located at 286 W. Lake Mead Parkway, is participating in Home for the Holidays with cat adoptions during regular business hours.
Adoption costs include:
- routine vaccines
- spay or neuter surgery (if not already done)
- microchip ID and registration
- rabies tag or Henderson license (depending on residence)
Those with pets at home who wish to adopt must provide current rabies vaccination and spay/neuter paperwork to get licensed, according to the city of Henderson. If pets are already licensed with the city, this does not apply.
For additional information, call (702) 267-4970, or visit cityofhenderson.com.