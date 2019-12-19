City of Henderson looks to bring new life to Water Street District

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The City of Henderson is looking for contractors to help design the area between Basic Road and Atlantic Avenue.

Water Street District is the historic heart of Henderson.

“It’s a great place for families to gather and the community to come together,” said Mikel Conrad.

Conrad is a photographer who grew up in Henderson.

“I’ve had my studio here on Water Street for the last 10 years,” he said.

He’s also a fierce advocate for mom and pop shops in the area.

Over the years, the city has struggled to find a way to attract more people to Water St. District. The hope is that a new Golden Knights Community Ice Arena will bring new life to the neighborhood in August.

“They’re the best at excitement in Las Vegas so we just want to try to ride that train a little bit,” said Robert Herr — Assistant City Manager.

Herr plans to open an events plaza next door. He’s currently calling on local contractors for help.

“We want to pull in their creativity to really deliver a unique project next to the Golden Knights facility,” he said.

The arena is located right across the street from Conrad’s shop.

“The Convention Center brought people down. The Knights stadium is going to bring families down and that’s what Water Street needs… families.”

The city will accept bids until the end of the month.

A recent partnership with Cox Communications will also bring easier parking, smart lighting and faster WIFI to the district.