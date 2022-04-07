LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson announced it is seeking artists to paint a large-scale mural for its preschool playground at the Valley View Recreation Center.

The artist or artist team selected will paint an approximately 924-square-foot outdoor mural that depicts the educational theme “Everyone Can Learn.” The mural should be designed and painted to engage children three to five years old through shapes, colors, letters, and numbers.

The artist or artist team can be rewarded a minimum of $25,000, and the total awarded amount is subject to grant review and approval.

The deadline to apply to paint the mural is April 14. For more details or to apply, visit this link.