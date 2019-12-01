City of Henderson looking for the best holiday displays

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — There are many homeowners in southern Nevada that enjoy going all out for their holiday decorations.

The City of Henderson wants to recognize those that do just that! The city is putting together a map of some of the best decorated homes.

There is an entry form online.

Henderson homeowners need to fill it out and send it to the Downtown Recreation Center on Basic Road, in person or by mail.

The deadline to enter is Dec. 12. The map of all the houses will go live on Dec. 18.