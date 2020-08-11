City of Henderson launches small business recovery grant program

HENDERSON, Nev. – Small businesses in Henderson that have been financially impacted by the closures or restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have a chance at some relief. Small business owners may apply for a grant to assist them with their recovery efforts through the City of Henderson.

Grant awards are available in amounts ranging from $2,500-$10,000 based on the number of full-time equivalent employees. Eligible uses for the grant funds include rent, utility payments, inventory, payroll and license fees.

“We are deeply aware of the many challenges that small businesses currently face after months of closures and restrictions due to the COVID-19 public health emergency,” said Mayor Debra March. “It is vital for the city to help local small businesses, which are the backbone of our economy, through these difficult times and ensure they are able to recover and continue to operate and provide jobs for our residents.”

Priority will be given to businesses that have not received any federal assistance; however, businesses that have received federal aid through such programs as the Payroll Protection Program may still apply.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Must be headquartered and have a physical commercial location in Henderson city limits

Must have an active City of Henderson business license

Must have been in business for at least six months prior to March 15, 2020

Must have 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees

Must provide a summary of business operations prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and demonstrate how there has been a financial hardship

Businesses operating in Henderson with a current City of Henderson business license and businesses that have 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees may apply for a Small Business Recovery Grant at HendersonNow.com/COVID19.

The application deadline is Aug. 24 at 5 p.m.

Businesses that do not qualify for the Henderson Small Business Recovery Grant program include adult-oriented businesses, cannabis-related businesses, massage parlors, liquor stores, bail bonds, check cashing and payday loan operators, nonprofit organizations and home-based businesses.