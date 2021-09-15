City of Henderson, Las Vegas Valley water join forces to combat water waste

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In an effort to stop water waste across Southern Nevada the City of Henderson and the Las Vegas Valley Water District are coming together to patrol Henderson neighborhoods and commercial areas.

The joint enforcement will take place Wednesday, Sept. 15, and Thursday, Sept 16. in areas noted for high water usage.

“By enhancing our water waste patrol efforts with LVVWD, we want to demonstrate that all member agencies are striving toward a common goal of eliminating as much water waste as possible,” said Tina Chen, Henderson Conservation and Customer Service Supervisor.

Bronson Mack, LVVWD Public Outreach Manager also added, “If every property in Southern Nevada simply followed the seasonal watering schedule year-round and prevented water waste, we could save more than 7 billion gallons per year.”

Customers in violation of the water restrictions or those who are found allowing water to spray or flow off the property may be subject to the City of Henderson’s administrative water waste fines.

Common examples of water waster include:

Irrigating, including drip irrigation, on any day other than a property’s assigned watering days

Irrigation systems that allow water to spray or flow off property

Draining a swimming pool or spa into the street rather than a designated sanitary sewer port where the water can be recycled

Allowing the loss, escape, or excess use of water through a break, leak or other malfunction

The mandatory fall watering schedule – in effect Sept. 1 through Oct. 31 – limits watering to no more than three days per week, with each property assigned to a specific watering group based on its address. Sunday watering is prohibited year-round.

For more information about water waste, conservation and to find assigned watering days