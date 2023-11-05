LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Saturday Henderson city leaders honored the thousands of veterans who call Henderson home and paid tribute to the fallen.

“People in this room love our country, and serve our country,” a speaker said.

That love for service was recognized by the City of Henderson.

The Henderson Water Street Amphitheatre was filled with veterans and families of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Loretta Hartwick- Winter was there to remember her son Christopher.

“The pride that my son had for the country and what he wanted to do with his life he was very interested in serving,” Loretta Hartwick Winter said.

She said her son graduated from high school and left to serve in the Persian Gulf War.

“I am very proud of him, he was a wonderful boy and I miss him very much,” she said.

Her son’s sacrifice made him one of the many names that were acknowledged and put on the Henderson Memorial wall.

According to Mayor Michelle Romero, Henderson was the first city in Nevada to have a gold star memorial and a purple heart monument.

“The City of Henderson was born serving our country and I think that has continued throughout our history. We have a long history of everyone wanting to give back,” Romero said.

That long history that will always remind the community of those who fought but never came home.