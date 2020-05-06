Town Hall: City of Henderson conducts economic impact study on proposed Henderson Event Center

WATCH LIVE:

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The City of Henderson has released the results from a recent economic impact study regarding the proposed Henderson Event Center. The event center would replace the Henderson Pavilion with a new 6,000-seat enclosed venue.

The Henderson Event Center would serve as the home for the Vegas Golden Knights’ AHL affiliate, and would also host events of all different kinds.

Results from the study showed construction of the Henderson Event Center would:

Generate a one-time economic output of $142.1 million

Generate the equivalent of 1,017 full-time jobs during construction

Support wages and salaries of approximately $38.2 million

The economic impact study also showed ongoing operations of the Henderson Event Center, including AHL games and other events would:

Generate annual economic impact between $17.2 and $26 million

Generate annual wages and salaries of venue personnel between $6.3 and $9.4 million

Generate between 159 and 234 jobs annually

The study also surveyed Henderson residents, and found that:

71% of Henderson residents believe the project, as proposed, would be good for Henderson

71% thought a minor league hockey team would be good for the City

69% of respondents either “strongly support” or “somewhat support” the redevelopment of the Henderson Pavilion into an enclosed, 6,000-seat entertainment venue

Officials say the proposed Henderson Event Center would be about the same size at the Henderson Pavilion.

The City of Henderson will host a virtual town hall meeting on the proposed Henderson Event Center at 4 p.m. today, May 6. To submit questions, CLICK HERE.