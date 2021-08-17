City of Henderson asks residents, businesses for input on how to use pandemic recovery funds

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The city of Henderson is asking residents and businesses to give input on how the city should use its COVID-19 pandemic recovery funds.

Over a two-year period, Henderson will receive two $18,684,214 allotments from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF).

Residents and businesses are being asked to provide feedback on how to use the funding through a survey that will close on Aug. 24. Click HERE to take the survey.

The city reported an estimated $36-million revenue shortfall from last year. Officials have developed a proposed budget to address the shortfall and strengthen Henderson’s recovery. The proposed budget can be viewed here.

“The pandemic has affected our entire Henderson community in more ways than one,” said Henderson City Manager Richard Derrick. “That’s why it’s crucial for us to receive the feedback and insight from our business community and residents on fund use for our City’s recovery efforts.”

For more information, visit cityofhenderson.com.