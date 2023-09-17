LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson is looking for community input on what to do with the old Fiesta Henderson site after it was demolished last year.

The City of Henderson initially bought the piece of land for $32 million in 2022, and ever since then Henderson locals have been wondering what is next for the site known to so many.

“I don’t know why they closed it down. I always saw a lot of locals and people go to that casino,” local Tyler Hoffman said.

The city will be hosting two open houses asking the public to participate in surveys and weigh in on potential uses for the land. The open houses will take place on Sept. 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Valley View Recreation Center and on Sept. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the America First Center.

So what are residents looking for? Henderson residents told 8 News Now that they would like to see another buffet or a community center that can help bring families together.

“As a student who is still living here locally, I just want a place to be with my friends and family,” Emma Thomason said.

For those not able to the open houses, the survey will also be offered online. The survey will be active until Sept. 30. Click here for the survey.