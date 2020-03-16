City of Henderson announces closures and cancellations

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Directly following the recommendation of Governor Steve Sisolak regarding social distancing, the City of Henderson has canceled many events and closed government buildings across the city. Below is a full list:

Henderson City Hall will be closed to all visitors until Monday, March 23, 2020. All essential city services will remain operational and online services will continue to be available. Henderson Police and Fire will work normal shifts.

All Henderson City Council and board and commission meetings are cancelled through the end of March.

Downtown Senior Center and Heritage Senior Center will be closed until April 13.

All City of Henderson recreation centers and pools will be closed until April 13.

All recreation center and pool programs and events are cancelled until April 13.

All sports leagues, programs and tournaments are cancelled until April 13.

Safekey and Teen Scene are cancelled until April 13.

Kids Zone for the week of April 6-10 is cancelled.

ABC ETC. and Little Learners preschool will remain open. Also, spring/summer registration will begin at 6 a.m. on March 24, but will be limited to online and mail in registration only.

For continued updates on COVID-19, visit cityofhenderson.com/COVID19.