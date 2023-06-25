LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson earned the What Works Cities Gold certification by Bloomberg Philanthropies, an award only 15 other cities in the world have achieved.

The city achieved the distinction through a culmination of strong leadership, a devoted team using data to inform decisions and drive outcomes as well as hard work to put in place the people, practices, and politics that make the city a well-managed and data-driven local government.

The City of Henderson previously achieved a Silver level certification by What Works Cities in 2021.

The What Works Cities Certification is the national standard of excellence in data-driven city governance and evaluated how well cities are managed by measuring the extent to which city leaders incorporate data and evidence in their decision-making.

