City: More time needed before northwest park officially opens

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas says a park in the northwest valley is not officially open. The grand opening ceremony for the “Alyn Beck Memorial Park” was held more than three weeks ago, but viewers told 8 News Now that the park is still not open to the public.

The city says the grand opening was just a ceremonial opening and that there are still a few things that need to happen before the park can open to the public.

The park should open in a few weeks, according to the City of Las Vegas’ public information officer.

Alyn Beck Park is located near Skye Canyon Park Drive and Sky Pointe Drive in northwest Las Vegas. It was named after the late Metro officer Alyn Beck. He and his partner were killed in an ambush while on duty in 2014.