LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new city initiative is focusing on an effort to help businesses and families across Southern Nevada. It’s called “Our future” and it’s a part of the city’s 2050 master plan.

The plan is to improve housing, public infrastructure, and neighborhood services.

8 News Now spoke with residents who said they are excited about the future.

Leslie Ayala has been working at an ice cream shop near Bonanza and Charleston for the last 6 months.

She believes sprucing up the neighborhood would help business.

East Las Vegas Ice cream store (KLAS)

“I feel like the people need more places to hang out,” Leslie Ayala said. “I want people to come and get ice cream and go to a park. I see other areas have nice parks and playgrounds.”

Olivia Diaz Las Vegas city councilwoman believes the time for change is now and wants all 75,000 residents in her ward to participate in the survey.

Some of the questions posed include residents’ opinions on what improvements they’d like to see.

Another question asks residents what they do and do not like about east Las Vegas.

East Las Vegas valley businesses (KLAS)

“If we don’t hear from you, you are missing your voice to get your wishlist,” Diaz added. “What are we missing, what are we lacking, and missed opportunities that we haven’t been able to push. We are looking to transform east las vegas into something bigger and better.”

While the year 2050 might seem far away, Ayala tells 8 News Now it is a start for a bright future.

“Sometimes the lights go out and it’s not the best for our business,” she said. “Sometimes throwing out the trash in the back and seeing homeless people gets me scared but you do the best that you can.”

For more information on the East Las Vegas survey click HERE.