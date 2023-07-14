LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Securing the premises, that’s what small downtown businesses are doing through the city’s security grant program.

“It just gives us security at night that our windows won’t be broken into or anything like that,” Amy Hybarger, Co-Owner of Sure Thing Wedding Chapel said.

Business owners like Hybarger are able to apply for grant money of up to $10,000 to reimburse costs of improving security at their location.

Councilwoman Olivia Diaz is pleased to help those in downtown Las Vegas as she acknowledges that there have been problems.

“I’ve received concerns from small business owners, saying that their windows have been shattered or their stores have been looted; Camera system destroyed,” Diaz shared. “I was compelled to make a strong plea to our city manager and to do something for these small business owners.”

Hybarger used the funds to install rolling shades to secure her storefront entrance overnight.

“We wanted to apply for it, just to give ourselves some peace of mind at night. We are responsible for some really special days and a lot of people’s incomes,” she said.

Hybarger is fortunate enough to have never experienced any significant vandalism at her chapel but, feels like security of any kind is a benefit.

“The only vulnerability was the windows in the front of the chapel as windows get broken everywhere, so we felt that was the best way to use the money,” Hybarger added.

The application process for this second round of funds is now closed and was issued to 40 applicants, but the city is considering issuing a third round of grants to those business owners in need.

These funds are possible through the American Rescue Plan Act, enacted two years ago where emergency grants are provided to hard-hit small businesses affected by the pandemic and ongoing recession.

In order to qualify, business owners must have a business license, be in a specific area, and have been in operation since Dec. 1, 2019.

Properties with multiple retail tenants and vacant storefronts will be limited to one grant per storefront.