City expands homeless outreach team

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The issue of homelessness has been noticed around the Las Vegas valley — and not just in the downtown area — encampments have sprouted up in washes and neighborhoods.

In an effort to help the homeless, the city of Las Vegas is expanding a program to help those living on the streets by adding a fourth homeless outreach team known as the “More Team.”

The More Team is made up of four organizations and local law enforcement. Each team connects with 50 to 100 people a week and offers services, such as housing assessments and shelter placement.

By adding the fourth team, this will allow weekend coverage for the first time. The goal is to eventually have a team for every hour of the day. It would require 14 teams.

The city says the expansion was not driven by the new homeless ordinance that bans sleeping or camping on sidewalks when shelter beds are available. It’s been part of the city’s strategic plan to help homeless folks.

“If they can manage to spread out and like hit the farther parts of town where you know people don’t have bus passes but they’re still sleeping on the streets. They can’t make it down here to get into the free shelter every day or any days,” said Darryl Grimes, who is homeless.

8 News Now also stopped by the courtyard facility for an update on the city’s $20 million expansion. New buildings will replace the old ones which are being demolished in phases to not interrupt services. So far, three structures have come down. New classrooms and facilities are set to open in 2021.