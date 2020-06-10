WATCH: City, county leaders join Las Vegas medical professionals to encourage southern Nevadans to return to their doctors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas City Councilman Brian Knudsen, Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, and Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick joined medical professionals from throughout the Las Vegas Medical District to deliver an important message to Southern Nevadans, that it is time to prioritize their personal health and return to their primary care physicians, dentists and other medical providers.

“Residents have put their personal health on the back burner while staying home for Nevada. Today we want to remind everyone that it’s time to make and reschedule important appointments with your medical providers and your mental health providers…mental health is equally as important as our physical health,” said Las Vegas City Councilman Brian Knudsen at the UNLV School of Medicine event on Shadow Lane.

WATCH LIVE:

Doctors and CEO’s from some of the Las Vegas Medical District’s esteemed facilities were on hand to answer questions and share information about precautions health organizations are making to ensure patient safety, while providing preventative and critical care.