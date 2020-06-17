City Councilwoman Fiore walks out of meeting following public comments criticizing her

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore chose to take her lunch break and walked out of the city council meeting Wednesday during numerous comments from the public critical of her recent remarks.

At one point during the meeting, some people became upset with the short time limit for public comments. Numerous people had signed up to talk about Fiore, and some even called for her to resign.

As one man spoke critically about Fiore’s history, Fiore left her council seat and walked out. (The video above shows the the moments leading up to Fiore’s exit which was around 2 minutes into the man’s comment)

“She’s walking out, that’s awesome,” he said.

Tanisha Carmicheal commented that the council didn’t understand what it felt like to be a black mother who worries about her children. She directed a comment to Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

“What hurts my heart is that you can still sit next to Fiore who is someone that called Black Lives Matter a terrorist group, but in the same breath said that if a police officer pointed a gun at her, she would fire back.”

Nicolette Grigsby asked the council to remember its legacy and hold each other accountable.

Nicole Williams who is a local businesswoman was among the speakers. She said Las Vegas has been a “complete embarrassment” due to the city council.

On Tuesday night Fiore stepped down from her position of Mayor Pro Tem for the City of Las Vegas after backlash after allegedly making “racially charged” comments at Clark County’s Republican Convention more than one week ago. The county’s Republican party called Fiore’s remarks, “irresponsible, insensitive, and inaccurate,” and they wanted her to apologize.