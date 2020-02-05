City Council votes to deny permit for marijuana dispensary in west valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas City Council voted 6-0 on Wednesday to deny the permit that would have allowed a marijuana dispensary at the corner of Fort Apache and Sahara in a strip mall.

This would have been the first dispensary in Ward 2. The permit was denied, which blocks the dispensary from opening in the west valley location; residents in the area held hours of public hearings that ultimately led up to the vote.

Hundreds of residents in the area raised concerns about the controversial proposal and many said the dispensary would increase crime and homelessness.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman did not vote on the measure due to a conflict of interest.