City Council votes 5-1 in favor of controversial sidewalk cleaning ordinance, which affects homeless community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas City Council voted 5-1 in favor of an ordinance that would authorize the Department of Operations and Maintenance to determine hours for sidewalk cleaning in the city.

The controversial law aimed at combating homelessness was taken up at a Las Vegas City Council meeting on Wednesday afternoon. The ordinance sponsored by May Carolyn Goodman would also make it a misdemeanor for anyone to obstruct cleaning during those hours. That includes sitting, sleeping, or camping on some sidewalks.

Councilwoman Olivia Diaz was the only one against the ordinance.