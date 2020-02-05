City council to vote on controversial marijuana dispensary proposal Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas City Council will vote on a controversial proposal Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of people have raised concerns about a possible marijuana dispensary at the corner of Fort Apache and Sahara in a strip mall.

This would be the first dispensary in Ward 2.

“When we found 9140 West Sahara, it was kind of a dream come true because we found that we have over 2,000 customers already in our database that live in the ward,” said Matt McClure, general manager of Cultivate.

McClure, who lives in Ward 2, wants to build another cannabis store at a now-closed pet shop.

More than 200 residents have voiced strong opposition.

“No! No! No! Here we go again! How many times must we go through this?” one person said.

Residents say the dispensary would increase crime and homelessness.

“Where we’re talking about in particular is a three-year vacant building with no lighting at night. The building right next to it just went out of business. That problem is only going to grow. If your concern is safety, then you want us in the neighborhood,” said McClure. “We offered to host 24/7-armed security at the facility, as well as an additional roaming guard for the entire complex.”

The council is expected to vote on the special use permit on Wednesday. This will be the final vote on the issue.

“The overwhelming opposition voiced against the dispensary make it clear to me that residents don’t believe the location is harmonious for a marijuana dispensary,” said city councilwoman Victoria Seaman.

“We’ve put our staff through extensive training to address the concerns that have come up about homelessness that exists in the area already,” McClure said.