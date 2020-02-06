City Council to improve rental property inspections following Alpine Motel fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas City Council is working towards a plan to improve the city’s multi-family rental property inspection process. This comes after the deadly Alpine Motel Apartment fire in December.

“We are here making this presentation because of tragic event that happened in our city,” said Tom Perrigo — Executive Director of Community Development. “Our focus on doing what is necessary to reduce that risk moving forward.”

There are four components to it:

Informational sessions and training for property owners and property management companies.

Officials want to build a registry, so the city knows details about rental buildings.

A number of changes to multifamily rental property inspections. Rather than being complaint driven, they want to be able to inspect properties every five years.

Enforcement — making sure issues are fixed.

As for the timeline of implementing the plan, informational sessions are on February 13th and March 11th with full implementation by September.

City council still must vote on the ordinance.

As the city moves forward, former alpine motel resident Brian Johnson is still waiting for his belongings inside.

“I do not know if I have a phone at the moment,” Johnson said. “I have to replace all my personal documents.

A hearing on personal property will be Tuesday. Court documents show the big issue is the asbestos.