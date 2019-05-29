City Council to consider agreement to bring MLS, new soccer stadium to Cashman Field site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas City Council is scheduled to consider an Exclusive Negotiating Agreement with The Renaissance Companies Inc. to explore a mixed-use live, work, and play development, including building a new soccer stadium at the Cashman Field site to house a Major League Soccer expansion franchise for the Las Vegas Lights FC.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman made the announcement Wednesday via a tweet on Twitter.

The item will be on the Wednesday, June 5, City Council agenda following the 8:30 a.m. Redevelopment Agency meeting in Council Chambers on the 2nd floor of Las Vegas City Hall, located at 495 S. Main St.

If approved, the ENA would allow for discussion of plans for a new stadium and mixed-use development on the 62 acres where Cashman Field is currently located at 850 N. Las Vegas Blvd. During the 180-day term of the agreement, the city and Renaissance will work to draft a master development agreement that would then be brought back to the City Council for consideration.

