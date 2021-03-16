City council members set to vote Wednesday on production budget for the Las Vegas Days Rodeo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Guess what, western lovers! The Las Vegas Days Rodeo could soon be back! On Wednesday, the Las Vegas City Council is set to approve funding for the Las Vegas Day Rodeo production, held on May 6-8, 2021, at the Core Arena.

Back on Sept. 9, 2020, the City of Las Vegas announced the annual event was off due to the pandemic. The decision was made after the Las Vegas Days Rodeo had already been rescheduled once because of COVID-19 and was slated for Oct. 8-10.

The Commission approved a funding request in the amount of $180,000 for the rodeo for the Las Vegas Centennial at the Jan. 25, 2021 Commission meeting. Production costs, which is what the city council will vote on, include the running of rodeo events and the staff necessary to operate and manage the events.

Las Vegas’ celebration of the Wild West was started in 1935 and has since morphed from Helldorado Days to Las Vegas Days.