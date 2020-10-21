City Council expected to approve $1.8M to help Smith Center during closure

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every year, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts hosts the biggest of Broadway shows but with the theater industry and touring companies dark, there’s no sign the theater will open any time soon.

Wednesday, the performing arts center will ask the city of Las Vegas for help to stay afloat.

The city council is expected to approve the transfer of as much as $1.8 million to help The Smith Center. The money comes from excess car rental fees already earmarked for the theater.

The Smith Center has furloughed two-thirds of its staff since March.

CEO Myron Martin, said it will bring back shows as soon as possible but only when its safe.

“This is a case of patience. Right? We just need to have a little patience to get through this thing so that we can open successfully. And if we’re patient, the tours are going to come back. The Broadway shows are going to come back. The concerts are going to come back and they’re all going to want to come back to The Smith Center because it’s their favorite place to play,” he said.

Martin said, unlike shows on the Strip, The Smith Center depends on the national theater scene and touring shows and can’t operate at less than normal capacity.