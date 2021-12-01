City council approves redistricting plan, adjustments go into effect Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas City Council approved the redistricting plan which adjusts ward boundaries according to the most recent census information.

According to the city’s charter, the community’s wards must be within five percent population of one another.

The city’s newly redistricted ward boundaries are located on the map below and by clicking here.

Las Vegas residents can determine what ward they live in on the City of Las Vegas website. Simply enter your address and click the search button.

These new ward boundaries go into effect on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

