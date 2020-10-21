City Council approves Henderson West development, construction expected to begin in 2021

HENDERSON (KLAS) — The City of Henderson unanimously approved the development and park agreement for Henderson West on Oct. 6. It will be a 102.9-acre mixed-use project, along both sides of St. Rose Parkway.

The property will serve as a live, work, play community in the western part of the city. Construction is expected to start in the second quarter of 2021.

“Henderson West will bring a variety of offerings to Henderson residents and visitors for decades to come. We are excited to embark into the next phase and appreciate the continued collaboration between us and the City of Henderson,” said Mark K. Radelow, VP, Director of development of Sudberry Properties.

Henderson West will be designed as an urban community with sidewalks and interconnected

walking and biking trails. The agreement allows the building of up to 2,900 homes in a variety of styles.

In addition, Henderson West will include mixed-use buildings, up to 670,000 square feet

of office and retail space and 250 hotel rooms.

“Henderson West represents the next phase of our city’s growth in west Henderson, and

complements the surrounding new projects,” said City of Henderson Mayor Debra March.

Henderson West will also include a 4-acre park featuring an amphitheater, recreational fields, sports courts, and picnic and play areas. Incorporating the new Henderson urban park standards, the plan also includes an additional 9 acres of park and open space located throughout the community.

“Our first priority is always quality of life for our residents and businesses and we are grateful to

Sauvage and Sudberry Properties, and our staff for their commitment to excellence and we look

forward to their continuing successes,” added March.